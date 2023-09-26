CWI partners with Idaho Power and POWER Engineering to prepare students in the energy field

Industry professionals guided CWI students in gaining hands-on experience Tuesday at the old power plant south of Kuna.

BOISE, Idaho — The College of Western Idaho announced a partnership with Idaho Power and POWER Engineers last week to help create a new initiative underway preparing students for careers in the energy field.



Students from CWI showed up to the old power plant south of Kuna on Tuesday to get hands-on experience in the field and career guidance from industry professionals. Industry experts from Idaho Power and POWER Engineers gave students insight into the tools they need to stand out in the job market.

Both companies helped the students review their resumes and prepare for interviews. After, the students had the opportunity to tour the Swan Falls Dam, which Idaho Power operates. And students also saw how Idaho Power uses drones to survey power lines and construction projects.

Idaho Power said this partnership is a great opportunity for the students and the company.



"It's a great opportunity for them to see what it's really like, but it's also a great opportunity for us to see and evaluate these students as is this somebody who we would want to come in and work for us," said Brett Dumas, Director of Environmental Affairs for Idaho Power.



This event also allowed Idaho Power to showcase other aspects of the company, where they brought in a 35-year-old golden eagle to help them explain their work to protect the raptors in the Morley Nelson birds of prey area.

"It's like the best part about these labs is we get to go off-site and get the experience, see what people in the actual field are doing," said Hannah Kopp, a sophomore majoring in biology natural resources at CWI. "So that's a pretty big advantage that we have."



POWER Engineering and Idaho Power have partnered with CWI before, donating $6,000 for virtual reality headsets and drones to help students get hands-on experience with emergency technology.

