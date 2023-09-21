Idaho LAUNCH program goes live Oct. 3

Idaho State Legislature met Governor Brad Little's request to provide scholarships to incentive in-demand careers. Students can file their application next month.

Example video title will go here for this video

NAMPA, Idaho — Alongside state lawmakers, students, and partners in higher education at the College of Western Idaho (CWI), Governor Brad Little (R-Idaho) announced a program for graduating high school students to earn a state-funded scholarship to pursue needed education and skills throughout the state.

The Idaho LAUNCH program will offer a one-time opportunity for students to receive 80% off their tuition and fees, according to the governor's office. The application portal will open on October 3, and the scholarship will provide a maximum of $8,000 per applicant.

"We're encouraging everybody to sign up so they can get into the queue," Little said. "We're gonna have to build some capacity and great institutions like this one are going to have bigger enrollment. It will make it to where we've got more auto technicians. We've got more welders. We've got more heavy equipment operators. We've got more healthcare workers. All of those are in demand, and we want our kids to stay here."

In-demand careers are determined by the state's Workforce Development Council, which ranks hundreds of jobs based on their annual job openings.

"Idaho Launch is going to fuel the Idaho of tomorrow," CWI President Gordon Jones said. "The skilled workforce that will result from both the programs Idaho LAUNCH will train the workforce for in this great state."

To qualify for the program, a student must meet the following requirements:

Be a class of 2024 graduate from an Idaho high school, home school, or GED program.

Be an Idaho resident.

Enroll or apply to a qualifying institution.

Start your post-high school education the Fall semester after graduation.

Students must fill out a "Career Pathway Plan" as part of the application process. The plan and application can be found here.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.