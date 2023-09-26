City of Eagle approves new contract with the Ada County Sheriff's Office

The city will pay the sheriff's office about $4.5 million, which is roughly an $800,000 increase.

EAGLE, Idaho — On Tuesday night, Eagle City Council voted to pay the Ada County Sheriff's Office about $4.5 million to provide law enforcement for the next fiscal year.

The new contract is roughly $800,000 more than last year's contract. Most of the money will help soften the blow from inflation and growth in Eagle.

KTVB first reported about contract negotiations in July. At the time, the sheriff's office was concerned the city might not give them the money they needed, which was at least $4.2 million.

If they didn't get that amount, Sheriff Matt Clifford thought they would likely need to cut services. Eagle Mayor Jason Pierce said the city was willing to pay more but was worried some residents were paying double for things.

That's because Eagle Police Officers respond to calls on nearby highways, which Pierce thinks is more of a county responsibility. During Tuesday's meeting, Pierce said they have always done what the sheriff's office has asked of them, including upping the contract amount.

"Some of the things we've seen during this contract negotiation have been really good," he said. "We've seen the number of [proactive calls go] up tremendously. We've seen more presence of actual Sheriff officers doing some of the things that they're supposed to be doing on the highways and others."

Although council passed the contract unanimously, Council President Brad Pike did have some concerns about where all the money will come from.

About $500,000 of the increase will come from the city's emergency reserve budget. That money is just to maintain the level of service the sheriff's office currently provides.

The other $300,000 will go toward hiring two new deputies because the city annexed Avimor. Pierce said some of that will be paid with money from the development.

"How in the world can you ask for additional officers, when you've already put $503,000 out of your budget into that increase for status quo," Pike said.

Ryan Wilkie, Eagle Police Department chief said in a statement, "We are excited about the opportunity to continue our contract ... and the possibility of growing out department along with the city."





