Idaho high school football rankings: Treasure Valley teams headline 5A poll

Boise continued its climb up the 5A ladder on Tuesday, while Hagerman entered the 1A DII rankings. See the top-five teams in each classification here.

BOISE, Idaho — On the heels of its impressive win over Mountain View, Boise made the biggest jump of any team in the latest Idaho high school football state media poll, released Tuesday.

Friday's highly-anticipated showdown at Thunder Stadium between the Brave (5-0) and Eagle (5-0) now features the highest-ranked teams in the state's largest classification. The two squads enter Week 6 tied atop the 5A SIC River Division standings.

Bishop Kelly remains in control of the 4A poll ahead of its non-conference bout with Burley. The Knights are yet to be held under 40 this season, while allowing just six total points in their last three games.

Tuesday's 3A rankings include five unbeaten powers, with Sugar-Salem sweeping first-place votes. No. 2 Homedale trails by 14 points following last week's 56-8 win over Payette. Someone will suffer their first loss of 2023 in Week 6 as third-ranked Weiser visits McCall-Donnelly.

The top-five teams at the 2A and 1A DI levels remain the same, but with a new order, as North Fremont and Butte County both climbed the rankings. Hagerman made its debut in the 1A DII rankings after taking down Dietrich 34-6.

The prep football rankings entering Week 6 are listed below by classification, voted on by sports reporters across Idaho. Be sure to cast your vote for KTVB's Friday Night Football Game of the Week:

5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Eagle (13) 5-0 65 1

2. Boise 5-0 49 t-5

3. Highland 4-1 26 2

4. Post Falls 4-1 15 t-5

5. Mountain View 3-2 13 3

Others receiving votes: Meridian 11, Rocky Mountain 9, Owyhee 6, Rigby 1

4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (12) 5-0 64 1

2. Hillcrest (1) 5-0 53 2

3. Skyline 3-2 23 4

4. Pocatello 2-2 19 3

5. Canyon Ridge 5-0 16 5

Others receiving votes: Twin Falls 12, Skyview 5, Minico 3

3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (13) 5-0 65 1

2. Homedale 5-0 51 2

3. Weiser 5-0 38 3

4. Kimberly 5-0 25 4

5. Teton 4-0 16 5

Others receiving votes: None

2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Declo (11) 5-0 62 1

2. West Side (2) 3-1 52 2

3. North Fremont 4-1 35 4

4. Melba 3-1 30 3

5. Aberdeen 3-1 16 5

Others receiving votes: None

1A DI

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Oakley (12) 4-1 64 1

2. Lighthouse Christian 4-0 42 2

3. Logos (1) 5-0 40 3

4. Butte County 5-0 22 5

5. Grace 4-1 20 4

Others receiving votes: Potlatch 6, Notus 1

1A DII

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (13) 3-0 65 1

2. Camas County 3-1 45 2

3. Mullan 5-0 43 3

4. Garden Valley 3-1 25 4

5. Hagerman 4-1 7 —

Others receiving votes: Tri-Valley 6, Rockland 4

