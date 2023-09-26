Caldwell police looking for stabbing suspect

Police said the man stabbed the victim at Luby Park and then ran away.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing that happened Tuesday, Sept. 26 around 1 a.m. Police said the suspect is a white man with a medium build and about six feet tall. He has short hair and was wearing a mesh hat with grey on the front.

Police said the victim told them he had met the suspect, gave him a ride and stopped at Luby Park in Caldwell. The two got into a fight and the suspect stabbed him with a knife and ran away.

"Luckily this did not end up worse and our victim survived this violent attack. Be mindful of who you decide to pick up and give a ride to," said Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police.

The victim is in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Police are asking anyone with information to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531 or 208-343-COPS.





