Sheriff's office searching for missing Idaho County man

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho County Sheriff's Office is searching for 73-year-old David Wolfe who has not been seen since July 15, and has not been heard from since July 19, according to Wolfe's wife.

Wolfe's wife reported her husband missing to ICSO on Monday after he failed to return home from a hiking trip.

Wolfe was flown to the Campbell's Ferry area near Cascade on July 15. Officials say Wolfe was planning to hike to Dixie, Idaho, which is where his blue pickup truck was found.

Because Wolfe is an experienced hiker, he left his vehicle with hiking supplies and water. On the morning of July 19, Wolfe used a satellite phone and called Arnold Aviation in Campbell's Ferry to inquire how much it would cost to be picked up.

Wolfe told the employee he would "figure something else out", and has not been heard from since that morning, according to officials.

On Monday, ICSO located Wolfe's vehicle in the area surrounding Dixie, Idaho. On Tuesday, a Life Flight helicopter flew over the area while ICSO officers and others searched the ground area.

Wolfe was not seen during the search.

