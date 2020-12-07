Rathdrum Police are looking for a missing father and daughter

The Rathdrum Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating 28-year-old Franky L. Cheyney and his 2-year-old daughter, Leigha Cheyney.

Yesterday, at around 3:30 p.m. Cheyney arrived in Rathdrum to pick up his daughter for the weekend. They were scheduled to return to Cheyney's home in Benewah County last night but never returned.

According to family, Cheyney route back home would have taken him from Rathdrum south on Highway 41 to I-90. He would have then drive through Coeur d'Alene, where he would have turned onto Highway 95 travelling south to Sanders Road in Benewah County.

Cheyney is driving a green and silver 1996 Chevrolet 15000 Z71 truck with Idaho license plate 3B62214. There is a blue off-road motorcycle in the bed of the truck.

Leigha is approximately 3 feet tall and 30 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple tank top, striped shorts, and pink shoes.

Franky is approximately 5'7 and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray sleeveless t-shirt with a logo that says, "Adept Construction."

If you have any information about their whereabouts contact the Rathdrum Police Department at 208-687-0711.