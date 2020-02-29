Horseshoe Bend man hit by pickup, killed on Highway 55

Idaho State Police have identified the victim as Danny McReynolds. He was 51.

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — A Horseshoe Bend man died at the scene Friday night after a pickup truck struck him while he was walking on Idaho Highway 55 just north of Horseshoe Bend.

Idaho State Police on Saturday identified the victim as Danny McReynolds. He was 51 years old.

ISP and the Boise County Sheriff's Office began investigating at about 8:50 p.m.

According to a news release from ISP, McReynolds was walking south in the middle of the southbound lane of the highway when a pickup driven by Dennis Bachik of Nampa struck McReynolds.

Police have not determined why McReynolds was walking in the middle of the road. His next of kin have been notified.