Gooding woman dies in crash into power pole

The woman was not wearing a seatbelt, police say.

GOODING, Idaho — A Gooding woman was killed after her car went off the road and hit a power pole Monday.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of 1800 E and 1725 S, in Gooding County.

According to Idaho State Police, 38-year-old Lindia Elting drove off the side of the road "for unknown reasons." Her car hit the pole, then overturned, throwing Elting from the vehicle.

Elting was taken to North Canyon Medical Center, then airlifted Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where she died from her injuries.