Nampa man dies in motorcycle crash

NAMPA, Idaho — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a 46-year-old Nampa man on Thursday.

Police said the crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday near Horton Street and Maryland Avenue.

The driver of the motorcycle, who police did not identify in a press release, was seriously injured in the crash and later died in a Boise hospital from his injuries, according to investigators.

The Nampa Fire Department and Canyon County Paramedics both responded to the crash and attempted life-saving measures on the man, police said.

The Nampa Police Department Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the crash and said they believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.