Nampa man dies in motorcycle crash

NAMPA, Idaho — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a 46-year-old Nampa man on Thursday.
Police said the crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday near Horton Street and Maryland Avenue.
The driver of the motorcycle, who police did not identify in a press release, was seriously injured in the crash and later died in a Boise hospital from his injuries, according to investigators.
The Nampa Fire Department and Canyon County Paramedics both responded to the crash and attempted life-saving measures on the man, police said.
The Nampa Police Department Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the crash and said they believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
Police urge any witnesses of the crash that have not yet been interviewed to contact Lieutenant Jamie Burns at 208-468-5659.