Police: Man hospitalized after SUV crashes into e-scooter in downtown Boise

Police said the man has serious injuries.

BOISE, Idaho — A man is hospitalized after an SUV crashed into him while he was riding an e-scooter in downtown Boise, according to Boise police.

The crash happened at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 8th and Myrtle streets in downtown Boise.

The scooter rider has serious injuries, according to investigators.

Boise police said the SUV driver was headed east on Myrtle when the vehicle collided with the scooter rider, who was traveling south on 8th Street, and then hit a second vehicle.

A spokesperson for the Boise Police Department said there have been no arrests or citations issued at this time.

Lanes were blocked for a time, but have now reopened, according to officers.

It is unknown how the crash happened or who was at fault.