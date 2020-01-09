Coroner releases names of 2 Boise women killed in Shoshone crash

The women died from injuries suffered in a head-on crash on Highway 26 on Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens has released the names of two Boise women killed in a crash in Shoshone on Friday, August 28.

The crash victims have been identified as 29-year-old Jade Norton and 54-year-old Deborah Woosley.

According to Idaho State Police, Norton was driving east on US Highway 26 in a 2006 Pontiac G6, crossed the centerline and struck a semi-truck head-on. The crash happened near the intersection of South Grape Street just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Norton and her passenger, Woosley, were both injured and flown by air ambulance to St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Boise.



Woolsey died from her injuries that evening at the hospital. The coroner lists her cause of death as traumatic blunt force injuries.



Norton died two days later at the hospital. Her cause of death is pending. The coroner says toxicology results may take several weeks to get back.

Police say that both women were wearing seatbelts.

A juvenile passenger in the Pontiac was transported to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. No word on that person's condition.

Police say the driver of the 2006 Peterbuilt semi-truck is Dylan R. Geer.