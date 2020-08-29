Single vehicle crash near Midvale and Cambridge leaves one dead

The driver of the vehicle overcorrected, causing the car to roll over.

MIDVALE, Idaho — Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on August 22 near Cambridge and Midvale. The driver involved in the crash passed away on Friday.

20-year-old Kuna resident Hailey King was driving north on US95 when she drifted off the right shoulder of the road. King then overcorrected into oncoming traffic, causing her to overcorrect again, according to police.

The vehicle rolled over into the northbound lane. Police said King was wearing her seatbelt.

King was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise on August 22. She passed away on Friday.

ISP is still investigating the crash.

