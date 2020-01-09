2 dead in Amity Road rollover crash

Both the driver and the passenger were found dead inside the overturned vehicle, police say.

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were killed after their vehicle rolled in Boise early Tuesday morning.

Police were called out to the crash on East Amity Road near South Surprise Way just before 2:30 a.m.

Officers approached the wrecked vehicle, which was overturned off the side of Amity Road, and found two people inside. Both the driver and the passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the two victims has not yet been released.

Investigators say that the crash appears to have happened at 12:45 a.m. The rollover knocked down power lines, cutting electricity in the area. Idaho Power crews responded to fix the downed lines.

Police say it is not clear what led up to the crash. The rollover remains under investigation.