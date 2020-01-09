Jerome man dies after motorcycle wreck

Robert Skinner of Jerome succumbed to his injuries at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls on Monday.

JEROME, Idaho — A 55-year-old man has died nearly two weeks after crashing his motorcycle in Jerome.

Skinner's wreck happened on Aug. 18 as he turned from West Avenue D onto South Lincoln Street. As he turned, according to Idaho State Police, he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.