Public invited to weigh in on proposed new location for Interfaith Sanctuary

BOISE, Idaho — A second hearing on the proposed conditional use permit for Interfaith Sanctuary's new location on State Street in Boise is happening Monday afternoon in front of the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission at City Hall.

The first hearing, back in November, went late into the night but focused on a heated debate from both Interfaith Sanctuary and neighbors from the Veterans Park Neighborhood Association.

Monday's hearing plans to open up the discussion to the public to weigh in.

Interfaith has said the shelter's current location at 1620 W River Street in downtown Boise is simply too small, especially given social distancing requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At about 30,000 square feet, the proposed spot on State Street is three times larger than Interfaith's current shelter and could serve more than 300 people each day.

The project would include converting the former thrift store into overnight emergency housing with restrooms, showers, meeting rooms and offices.

A smaller adjacent building, previously used by the Salvation Army as a food pantry, will be renovated into a commercial kitchen to provide meals and food service training.

The plan also calls for upgrading the site to provide parking and landscape improvements along State Street, as well as the installation of gardens and other passive landscape improvements on the property north of the building.

Interfaith Sanctuary initially planned on submitting an application for a conditional use permit to the city of Boise in April but agreed to pause to process following a request from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.

Because there was so much opposition to the proposed location, the Shelter Better task force was created by McLean was created to try to find the perfect location. However, after two months of meeting, the task force was unable to find an "available, affordable building that was zoned to be a shelter."

Both Boise Police and the Boise Fire Department said they were neutral on the issue, but both departments added that they would be capable of handling an increase in calls related to the shelter if it was on State Street. The Boise Public Library has thrown its support behind the proposed shelter move.

There was still quite a bit of opposition from neighbors, however.

The hearing is scheduled for 4 p.m. KTVB will be streaming the meeting live at KTVB.com and on the KTVB Youtube channel.

