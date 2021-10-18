Sign at proposed Interfaith Sanctuary homeless shelter vandalized

The message "You Are Welcome Here" was defaced with a large symbol effectively crossing out the word "welcome."

BOISE, Idaho — The future site of a proposed homeless shelter that has divided a Boise neighborhood was targeted by vandalism over the weekend.

Interfaith Sanctuary has signaled intent to move into the former Salvation Army building on West State Street, a site that has drawn criticism from some nearby residents.

A sign painted on the front glass windows of the building, reading "You Are Welcome Here" was defaced with a large symbol effectively crossing out the word "welcome."

"Whoever chose to vandalize our property with hate, we choose love and will keep fighting for the rights of our unhoused population," the nonprofit wrote. "Hate never wins."

The proposed 205-bed shelter will be open around the clock and will partner with local housing agencies to help Interfaith residents get into permanent housing when possible. The group's application to move to State Street was placed on hold for several months while a task force examined whether the location would be a good fit. The process moved forward again earlier this month, with Interfaith submitting a Conditional Use Permit to the city for the space.

