Boise Planning and Zoning to discuss conditional use permit for Interfaith Sanctuary proposed new location

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission is set to discuss and possibly vote on whether Interfaith Sanctuary will be given a conditional use permit to operate a shelter on the site of the old Salvation Army on State Street.

This is the next step in a nearly year-long battle for Interfaith Sanctuary to be able to move its shelter from its current location on River Street to State Street.

Peterson-Stigers said the shelter's current location, at 1620 W River Street in downtown Boise, is simply too small, especially given social distancing requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At about 30,000 square feet, the proposed spot on State Street is three times larger than Interfaith's current shelter and could serve more than 300 people each day.

The project would include converting the former thrift store into overnight emergency housing with restrooms, showers, meeting rooms and offices.

A smaller, adjacent building, previously used by the Salvation Army as a food pantry, will be renovated into a commercial kitchen to provide meals and food service training.

The plan also calls for upgrading the site to provide parking and landscape improvements along State Street, as well as the installation of gardens and other passive landscape improvements on the property north of the building.

Following months of opposition from the community, Interfaith Sanctuary made the decision to pause their application for the site after Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said she was forming a task force that will, over the next two months, conduct a "comprehensive" analysis of needs and potential locations for a shelter to serve people experiencing homelessness.