Gem County car crash claims one

Police say an Emmett woman crossed over the center line and struck a motorcyclist and their passenger.

GEM COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday at 4:08 p.m. on SH16, near mile marker 110 in Gem County.

Police say a 52-year-old woman from Emmett was driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade, traveling northbound on SH16, when she crossed over the center line and struck a motorcyclist traveling southbound.

The driver of the 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle, a 61-year-old man from Star, and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman from Kearns, UT, were transported to a local hospital by air ambulance. Both were wearing a helmet, but the female passenger succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the jeep was wearing a seatbelt.

Traffic on SH16 was blocked for approximately five hours in both directions while emergency personnel worked to assist those involved in the accident and clear the scene.

Evidence found at the crash site indicates alcohol may have been involved for the driver of the Jeep.

This incident remains under investigation by ISP.

Watch more Local News: