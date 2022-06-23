Plane crashes near Snake River in Idaho County

There were no injuries to the two occupants of the plane, who were flown to Lewiston by Life Flight. The crash occurred near Dry Gulch on the Snake River.

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — A small Cessna plane carrying two people crashed near the Snake River Thursday, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office reported.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said dispatch received a call from StateCom, who was advised of a mayday from the Cessna plane to the Air Force. The coordinates were along the Snake River, on the border of Oregon's Wallowa County and Idaho County.

Thursday's incident occurred around 12.5 miles from Riggins, near Dry Gulch on the Snake River. The location has landing strips on both sides of the river, according to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.

The Wallowa County Sheriff's Office dispatched Life Flight to the area to locate the plane. Shortly after, a rafter in the area called Wallowa dispatch to report he saw the plane go down.

The rafter saw two people out of the plane walking around and confirmed the crash was on the Idaho side of the state border.

There were no injuries to the two occupants of the plane, who were flown to Lewiston by Life Flight. The names of the two people in the plane Thursday have not been released.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office said Tim Stephens with the Idaho Division of Aeronautics also reported the plane crash. Life Flight was the only agency that responded to the crash.

KTVB is gathering more information about this developing story. Check back for updates.

Watch more Local News: