Truck crash blocks Highway 55 in southern Valley County

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho — A seven-mile stretch of Idaho Highway 55 is closed because of an accident south of Smiths Ferry, the Valley County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday morning.

The crash was reported at 6:13 a.m. The sheriff's office said a semi truck rolled over at milepost 92. The Idaho Transportation Department closed the highway between mileposts 90 and 97 -- between Sportsman Access and Stirrup Lane. This is also near a major ITD construction project along the highway.

As of 8:15 a.m. Thursday, ITD said the northbound side remained blocked, and that drivers should expect delays.

The Valley County Sheriff's Office is updating the situation on its Facebook page.

For updates on Idaho highway conditions any time, call 511 or check road reports online.

