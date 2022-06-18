x
Meridian man killed after motorcycle crash down embankment

The 26-year-old man was driving a Ducati motorcycle on Warm Lake Road when he drove off the road and down a 20-foot embankment.
Credit: KTVB
File image of an Idaho State Police patrol car.

VALLEY COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A man from Meridian died Saturday after driving off the road and down a 20-foot embankment in Valley County. 

According to Idaho State Police, the 26-year-old man was driving a 2022 Ducati motorcycle on Warm Lake Road, east of Stolle Meadows Road.

The crash occurred at 12:46 p.m. Saturday. Ground ambulance transported the man to Cascade Medical Center, where he later died. The driver was wearing a helmet. 

The incident is under investigation by Idaho State Police. 

