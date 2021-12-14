2 hurt, dog killed in Garden City mobile home fire

The singlewide was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived just before midnight.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Two people were taken to the hospital after their mobile home went up in flames late Monday night.

According to officials, the blaze started just before midnight at a singlewide trailer on 40th Street just off of Chinden Boulevard. The mobile home was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, but both occupants had gotten out on their own.

The residents, both adults, suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. One of their dogs died in the fire, according to Boise Fire; two other dogs remain missing.

It took crews 25 minutes to get the flames under control, and the trailer was completely destroyed. The Boise Burnout Fund is assisting the residents of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

