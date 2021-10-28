Rathdrum home explodes after gas leak, one person suffers minor burns

Two people along with an Avista representative were inside the house when it exploded.

RATHDRUM, Idaho — A house exploded in Rathdrum, Idaho, following a gas leak on Thursday afternoon.

Northern Lakes Fire Marshall Tyler Drechsel said a home in Rathdrum on Christine Street exploded following a gas leak at about 1 p.m. About an hour-and-a-half before the house exploded, a contractor working in the front yard of the home struck a gas line. Avista and the fire department were called to the scene.

Shortly after Avista stopped the gas leak, the home exploded, Dreschel said. The home owners, were inside along with an Avista representative when the house exploded, he said.

The explosion knocked out windows and walls and a fire spread quickly through the home, Drechsel said. He said the gas leak was reportedly caused when a contractor putting in cable bored through a natural gas line in the front yard.

According to the Coeur d'Alene Press, the man homeowner suffered burns to his arm, while the woman escaped from the second floor of the home by climbing down a ladder with the help of a neighbor. Both were checked out at Kootenai Health and later returned to the home. The Avista representative suffered first-degree burns to his neck.

No other injuries were reported.

Jennifer Botha, a Rathdrum resident, told Coeur d'Alene Press staff she heard there was a natural gas leak in the Timber Landings subdivision when she decided to drive home to be sure things were okay.

“My house shook so hard it felt like somebody ran a car into my house,” she said.

According to the Coeur d'Alene Press, Botha ran outside and up the street to see fire and smoke coming from a neighbor’s house. Within 10 minutes, it was engulfed in flames.

“It was devastating to watch,” Botha said. “It was devastating.”

About 12 surrounding homes were evacuated and Avista was taking care of lodging for those families. One other home sustained minor heat damage, according to the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The home was declared a complete loss, Drechsel said.

People living in the area told KREM 2 the entire street was evacuated.

KREM 2 viewer Ron Hudson took the video below, which shows the home erupting in flames following the explosion.

Avista worked with the families that were displaced to organize hotel accommodations for the night.

According to an Avista spokesperson, crews are "working through the incident in Rathdrum involving the company's natural gas infrastructure, following a third-party natural gas dig in."

Avista crews are on scene working alongside first responders to investigate the explosion and secure the area where it happened, the spokesperson said.

People who were evacuated were accommodated in nearby hotels Thursday night, according to the Avista spokesperson.