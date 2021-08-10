How to develop a fire safety plan to protect your family

Scott Buck, the fire marshal for the Eagle Fire Department, says it is important to practice how to get out safely in the event of a fire.

EAGLE, Idaho — Do you and your family have a fire escape plan in case of a house fire? If you don't, you should.

This week marks Fire Prevention Week, and on Wake Up Idaho, we are working to bring you what you need to know to keep your family safe.

Scott Buck, the fire marshal for the Eagle Fire Department, has tips for how to keep your loved ones safe in the event of a fire.

Sit down with your family to create a fire escape plan

Make a sketch of your home, a simple drawing, with each room

When the smoke alarm goes off, get out fast

Find two ways to get out of every room if possible

Have a set meeting place once you get outside your home

Practice your escape plan at least twice a year

Buck also suggested having your kids practice the plan solo, just in case they are home alone when a fire starts. They need to learn how to self-escape if needed.

It's also important to have a fire extinguisher on each floor of your home, and know how to use it.

Fall and winter are the time of year where we see more house fires, because people are heating their homes. Make sure your wood stoves, fireplaces, furnaces, and heating units are inspected, serviced, and up to par for the winter cold season.

Make sure you have working smoke detectors. If you have a fueled appliance that uses natural gas, or propane you need to have a Carbon Monoxide detector as well.

Every month, do a function test on your smoke detectors and your carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they are working the way they are supposed to. These devices have a "push to test" buttonthat shows if it is working.

When it comes to family safety, the key is having a plan, and practicing it. So find some time to sit down, and do that as a family.

You can reach out to your local fire department to get any advice, or educational materials.



For more on National Fire Prevention Week, click here.

