24-year-old killed in Fremont County rollover

ASHTON, Idaho — A driver died early Wednesday morning when her pickup truck veered off the road and overturned in Fremont County.

The crash happened at 12:21 a.m. on Idaho 32 south of Ashton.

Idaho State Police say 24-year-old Sara Madsen of Tetonia was headed east when her Ford Ranger went off the right shoulder of the road. Madsen lost control and the pickup rolled, throwing her from the vehicle.

Madsen died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt when the wreck occurred, police say.