Fort Hall man sentenced to nearly 4 years for machete attack

FORT HALL, Idaho — A Fort Hall man was sentenced to nearly four years in prison after attacking someone with a machete.

Malik Ish, 20, of Fort Hall, was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to court records, Fort Hall police officers responded to a disturbance call on Oct. 18, 2019, at a residence on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation and found a witness who reported seeing someone being struck on the head with a machete.

The witness says they saw Ish strike the victim, who was later taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a skull fracture, with a machete.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and found the weapon in a bathtub, along with more evidence.

During an interview, Ish admitted he was angry at the victim and went to the residence to find them, with the intent to cause harm. He stated that he struck the victim over the head with the blunt side of the machete blade.

The 40-month sentence, imposed by Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye, was in addition to the six months Ish had already served in the tribal jail based on the same charge, resulting in a total of 46 months incarceration.

Ish plead guilty to the charge on December 7, 2021. Judge Nye also ordered Ish to serve three years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

District of Idaho U.S. Attorney, Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Fort Hall Police Department, which led to charges.

