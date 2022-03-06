IDOC seeking walkaway inmate

Mayo, 59, is white, 5'6", 135 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair, and last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a grey sweatshirt over a darker grey hoodie and tan boots

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is searching for an inmate who walked away from the facility.

Cherri Lee Mayo, 59, is white, 5'6", 135 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a grey sweatshirt over a darker grey hoodie and tan boots

Mayo was confirmed missing from the East Boise Correctional Center Sunday morning at 11:50 a.m.

Mayo's criminal record includes convictions for grand theft and voluntary manslaughter in Canyon County. She has been eligible for parole since Aug. 2, 2019, and would have been discharged on Aug. 2, 2033.

Those with information about Mayo's whereabouts should call 9-1-1.

IDOC is searching for an East Boise Correctional Center resident who walked away from the facility.

Cherri Lee Mayo, IDOC #79133, is 59, white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. https://t.co/lrvm0Mbb6f pic.twitter.com/XsNPsEkZCJ — Idaho Department of Correction (@IDOCalert) March 6, 2022

Watch more Local News: