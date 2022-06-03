Boise Police arrest man North of Gary Ln. and State St.

Police responded to an armed and dangerous subject near N. Gary Ln. and W. Lamplighter St.

BOISE, Idaho — Update: BPD has taken the suspect into custody and the scene is being cleared.

Boise Police Department (BPD) is attempting to make contact with a suspect in a residential area near N. Gary Lane and W. Lamplighter street.

BPD officers are negotiating with the subject who is potentially armed.

As a precaution, neighbors in the area received an alert message notifying them of the incident, according to BPD. People are asked to avoid the area and stay inside until officers confirm that the area is safe.

Residents will be alerted when the scene is clear.

Anyone with information or updates on the incident is asked to call 9-1-1.

