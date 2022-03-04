Meridian man who murdered wife going to prison for life

The sentence for Eric Steiner comes nearly three years to the day after his deadly attack on Christine Tolmie-Steiner.

BOISE, Idaho — Eric Steiner will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his wife, Christine Tolmie-Steiner, on March 5, 2019.

Fourth District Judge Samuel Hoagland on Friday sentenced Steiner, who is 45 years old, to a fixed life term -- no chance for parole.

Meridian Police arrested Steiner for the murder when he called dispatch about six hours after shooting his wife. Before pulling the trigger, Steiner had hit her in the face with a crowbar. Police said after killing his wife, Steiner hid her body in the bathroom of their home on Chateau Drive.

Steiner pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in February 2020. The Ada County Prosecutor's Office recommended the fixed life sentence, which he received.

Judge Hoagland described the murder as "cold-hearted" and "cold-blooded," and said Steiner has shown "no real remorse."

