Boise City Council considers land exchange in Boise Foothills

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise is working with Boise City Council is finalizing a proposal to get 3.12 acres of open space near Polecat Reserve in exchange for 0.4 acres of property near North Collister Drive.

This exchange of land will allow for improvements to trail access and allow for expansion in Polecat Reserve. It will also provide neighborhood access for pedestrians and bikers near Hill Road and Collister Drive.

"This land exchange will go a long way in facilitating trail access improvements into our highly used Polecat Reserve," Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said. "It will also provide improved neighborhood access as well as create another needed public entry point into one of the City's most popular reserves."

The land exchange was approved as a condition for approval for the Collister Lofts development. Future trail access is possible based on the partnership between Boise and JLJ, Inc.

The property being exchanged has a value of $50,000, according to an independent appraisal. The property that will be acquired by the City of Boise is worth $345,000.

Boise City Council will consider the exchange during their next regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 8, 2020. The meeting will be available to view online.

