Seasonal closure of upper 8th Street in foothills begins Dec. 1

The area will be closed to full-sized vehicles in order to prevent damage and rutting of the road in wet weather.

BOISE, Idaho — The seasonal closure of the upper 8th Street extension in the foothills is set to begin Tuesday.

The road will be closed to full-sized vehicles through May 15 as part of a Bureau of Land Management bid to prevent damage.

Motorcycles, off-road vehicles less than 50 inches in width, mountain bikes and all other non-motorized use will still be allowed.

"The purpose of this seasonal road closure has always been to prevent road damage from full-size vehicle use when the roadbed is wet and easily rutted," said David Draheim, BLM outdoor recreation planner. "This annual closure has gone a long way toward minimizing erosion and road maintenance costs and preventing other resource damage from occurring each year."

The closed area will begin 2.8 miles from the Jim Hall Foothills Learning Center.