Boise City Council approves purchase of 325 acres in the foothills

The land will be preserved as open space. It cost the city $1.2 million.
The Boise Foothills

BOISE, Idaho — Boise city leaders have approved buying land in the northwest foothills.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council approved using $1.2 million in levy funds to buy 325 acres just south of Hidden Springs.

The land is owned by the sons of Idaho Gov. Brad Little. It is situated north of Pierce Park Road between Cartwright Road and Seaman’s Gulch Road.

“We’d like to thank the Little family for providing free trail access on their properties throughout the foothills for over 25 years and working with us on this important acquisition,” said Doug Holloway, Boise Parks and Recreation director. “This is part of a long legacy of partnership between the city and private landowners to preserve the open spaces that make Boise the beautiful place it is to call home.”

This is the largest open space preservation purchase made by the city since 2017.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said owning this land would allow better access to the foothills' popular trail system.

“This purchase showcases the best of who we are and what we value as a community,” said Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. “As always, we remain dedicated to ensuring that future generations can enjoy the natural amenities we all cherish in the foothills.”

The purchase will ensure the conservation of important wildlife habitat and allow for future trail connectivity within the popular Ridge to Rivers Trail System.

The City Council voted to use a portion of a $10 million levy to buy the land. That levy was approved by voters in 2015.

A map of the 325 acres of land in the foothills the city of Boise wants to purchase.

