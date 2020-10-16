Boise Fire, Bureau of Land Management responding to Picket Fire in Boise foothills

The Picket Fire is estimated to be around five acres in size. No structures are threatened at this time.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Fire Department, crews from Boise County and the Bureau of Land Management Idaho are responding to a fire spotted in the Boise foothills. The fire is located northeast of the WildHorse Ranch subdivision, according to BFD.

The Pickett Fire began around 4 p.m. on Friday and is estimated to be about five acres in size at this time. Structures are in the vicinity of the fire but are not threatened, according to fire information officer of the Bureau of Land Management Jared Jablonski.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

BLM is responding with two heavy engines, one dozer, and one water attack. One heavy air tanker is en route to the fire.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause. They said it was difficult to get to the fire but are hoping it will be put out soon with all the resources being utilized.

This is a developing story. We are working to get more information. Check back for updates.

