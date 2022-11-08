What farmers markets mean to Idaho

It’s peak season for farmers markets all over the Gem State. It’s not only a perfect place to get your fresh produce, it's also important to the state’s economy.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Farmers' Markets are important for many reasons.

"Farmers’ Markets contribute so much to the quality of life in Idaho. Not just health and wellness but building communities and supporting local economy,” said Dawn Larzelier, marketing specialist for the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.

Gov. Brad Little has proclaimed August 7-13 Idaho Farmer's Market Week, and Larzelier says Idaho has a lot to celebrate.

Farmers’ Markets are a great source for getting the freshest produce at its peak. This week gives the community a chance to meet the people and companies growing their food.

Garret Ranches Shed manager Angie Garrett Swallow says, "My family and I are in the trenches everyday growing in the orchards and in the garden. When I get to share that with people, I think there is a deeper connection with our customers and them being able to come straight to their source of their food.”

Swallow says it’s important to keep supporting local vendors so future generations can keep the tradition going.

"My grandpa, my dad, and now me and then my kids are the 5th generation. We have been growing orchids fruits for 5 generations. For about 2 or 3 years we have been growing 2-acre truck garden with all sorts of veggies,” she said.

Larzelier says Idaho’s Farmers’ Market are a great source of income for farmers, as they are "selling direct to consumers and bypassing any middlemen.”

The yummy food and friendly farmers aren’t the only things that make farmers markets what they are today.

"You have live entertainment; food trucks and you get to sample wine. You can also buy plants and flowers. All the wonderful things that make our farmers markets so great,” Larzelier said.

The Idaho Department of Agriculture released an interactive map with all the farmers markets in the Gem State. So, find your local Farmers Market this week and enjoy supporting your community.

