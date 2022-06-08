Idahoans compete in second annual 'Mullet Catwalk' at Kuna Days

Contestants competed to prove who had the longest, thickest, most spirited and best overall mullets at the 2022 Kuna Days celebration.

KUNA, Idaho — Hundreds of community members took to Bernie Fisher City Park Friday afternoon as the annual Kuna Days celebration kicked off.

Friday's opening-night entertainment included live music, a Reptile Adventures exhibit, vendor and food booths and a beer garden. The Kuna Chamber of Commerce said this year's theme is "Tailgating Party," with events scheduled through Saturday night.

For the second time in the celebration's history, the "Mullet Catwalk" took center stage in Kuna Saturday afternoon. Contestants competed to prove who had the longest, thickest, most spirited and best overall mullets.

Competitors took a walk before the crowd gathered on Main Street in front of the Community Hall to show off their locks.

Prior to the mullet contest in Kuna, Saturday began with a pancake breakfast at the basketball parks and the Kuna Days Fun Run. The annual Kuna Days Parade down Main Street kicked off at 10 a.m., followed by a youth mud obstacle course.

The second annual "Mullet Catwalk" wasn't the only unique competition in front of the Community Hall Saturday. For the first time, Kuna residents showcased their animals with the inaugural "All Pets Welcomed Costume Contest."

Kuna Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karri Keller told KTVB a total of roughly 25,000 to 30,000 people attend Kuna Days Friday and Saturday.

"This has happened for over 60 years," Keller said. "It's just a community event that originated from, basically farmers getting together and doing like a farm to table food and it's evolved into this."

Kuna Days conclude Saturday with a fireworks show in the park at 10 p.m.

More information can be found on the Kuna Days and Kuna Chamber of Commerce Facebook pages.

