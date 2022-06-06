Mobile Farmers Market returns to Boise for 2022

The market offers fresh, local produce at ten different locations across Boise each week and will run all summer till September 29.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Farmers Mobile Market is returning for its 2022 season on June 6.

Organizers say the market is a good opportunity for community members to get fresh produce while supporting local farmers and Boise's food economy.

"Our goal is to help improve the nutritional wellness of our community, while also supporting local agriculture," Melissa Nodzu, Manager of the Boise Farmers Mobile Market, said. "We are so excited to kick off the 2022 season! Vanna the Veggie Van has received a midlife makeover and will be debuting a new, bright green wrap this season, which should make it easier to spot her on her daily routes."

The Mobile Market program has expanded to 4 days a week and has added some additional stops:

Mondays:

Shoreline Plaza - 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Ivy Wild Park - 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Bown Crossing - 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The Beard Mechanic / The Bench Salon & Gifts - 4:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Tuesdays:

Ada County Community Library - 10:45 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

Cassia Park Tennis Courts - 12:15 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Avimor - 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Hidden Springs - 4:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Wednesdays:

Winstead Park - 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

University of Idaho, Ada Co. Extension - 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Thursdays:

Hewlett Packard - 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Veteran's Memorial Park - 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Green Acres Food Truck Park - 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Bown Crossing - 4:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

The Mobile Market accepts cash, debit and credit cards, EBT, Double Up Bucks, and Sprouts Kids Club Tokens. For more information, visit The Boise Farmers Mobile Market website.

