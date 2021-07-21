Family among group of 59 to earn American citizenship in Boise

Almost 60 people from 24 countries all took the oath of allegiance during three ceremonies in the smoky heat outside the James A. McClure Federal Building in Boise.

Two generations of an Idaho family achieved their dreams together Friday: A father and his son and daughter became citizens of the United States.

“I’m really happy. It’s a great day,” said the father, Protais Muzungu Ndawa. “I was dreaming of becoming an American citizen. That happened today. That’s wonderful.”

The day began early for two of Ndawa’s children who became citizens in the first ceremony. The morning sun filtered into a room filled with the 19 citizens-to-be from 12 countries, who had the opportunity to ask questions about passports, driver’s licenses and family petitions. Photos of American monuments lined the walls.

Ndawa’s son, Sebastien Manda, wore a suit. Sebastien’s sister, Kakina Manda, wore a blue gown. The two pored over documents in a packet, including a flyer emblazoned with big letters saying “Congratulations” along the top.

The group filed outside, where the new citizens took the oath of allegiance, were recognized by name and country and took the pledge of allegiance for the first time.

Sebastien and Kakina were the first of the family to go. Later, Ndawa walked out of the same room the two had been in. He picked up the flag pin provided to all of the new citizens and tucked it into his suit jacket. In the second ceremony, Ndawa was one of 18 people from eight countries in the latter ceremony.

“I wish you all the best with all these adventures that are to come,” Judge Candy Dale said, during the second ceremony. “None of this was easy.” Ndawa nodded in agreement.

Friday was a long time coming for Ndawa, who left his home in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1998 in his 40s. The Second Congo War began in 1998, around a year after the First Congo War ended. After leaving his home, Ndawa lived in a refugee camp in Zambia and then a settlement camp.

The day offered hope and opportunity for those sworn in as citizens.

For Ramin Amini, citizenship is the first step to ensuring his family’s safety, some of whom are still in his home country of Afghanistan. As a green card holder, he was unable to bring them to the U.S. for permanent residency.

Amini was a translator for the United States Army, he said.

The New York Times reported July 21 that thousands of Afghans who worked with American forces, many as interpreters like Amini, are under direct threat from the Taliban for cooperating with coalition forces during the war.

He came to the United States in September 2014 and came here with his wife and children. He said his mother and father are still in Afghanistan.

The United States began removing the remaining troops from Afghanistan in May. This past week, officials said assessments show the Afghan government could collapse within 30 to 90 days, though the estimates vary. The Taliban now controls all but three major cities, including the capital, Kabul.

“Last night I talked to my mom and dad and they were crying really bad,” Amini said. “I won’t forget to bring them here to be with me.”

But Friday was momentous for him and, after the ceremony, he walked off into the parking lot as an American.

“I’m feeling great,” he said.