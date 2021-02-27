Feel Good Friday: Former KTVB editor gains United States citizenship

BOISE, Idaho — In addition to the other Feel Good Friday stories we presented, we wanted to close out the week with some really terrific news a little closer to home.
Haider, a former editor at KTVB, and his wife, Taghreed, officially became United States citizens on Friday afternoon at a small swearing-in ceremony in Boise.
Haider came to the U.S. from Baghdad back in 2015 in search of a better life after his brother, Zaid, was killed working as a photojournalist for the Associated Press (AP).
That AP job is the same job Haider worked for ten years before coming to the U.S.
On Friday, Haider and Taghreed have two children, one of them named after his late brother.
After the swearing-in ceremony, Taghreed said she felt like she can fly because of her happiness after getting her citizenship.
A huge congratulations to the whole family.
