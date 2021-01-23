'It makes a lot of difference to me': Twin Falls organization hangs winter clothing on bridge for those in need

"We always feel like we wish we could do a little bit more. It definitely takes a village to hold together," Idaho Angels founder Kirsten Brown said.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Perrine Bridge isn't the only structural expanse in the Magic Valley. In Twin Falls, there is something the locals used to call the "Singing Bridge" that stretches across Rock Creek.

Lately, it has been music to the ears of those in need: hats, gloves, scarves and other winter clothing has been seen hanging from the rails of the bridge.

They weren't left there by mistake, however. They were put there by Kirsten Brown and the Idaho Angels.

Brown, the founder of Idaho Angels, Inc., was once someone in need of help and is now returning the favor to others, proving that even little things can help bridge the gap to getting others back on their feet.

"It's overwhelming that the need is so big," Brown said. "We always feel like we wish we could do a little bit more. It definitely takes a village to hold together."

Idaho Angels launched in 2017. Since then, they have provided those struggling throughout the community with basic needs.

"We've come out as many times as three times through the winter, to hang 'em," Brown said. "They're always gone within a day or two, no matter what. We've never seen them sit longer than that."

The mission of the Idaho Angels has already impacted the community in a positive way.

"Well, it makes a lot of difference to me," Twin Falls resident Shawna Anderson said. "I don't have the money to buy this stuff and as I get older, I need it more. And I know that there's a lot of people too, that can benefit from it."

"It makes me sad, but it makes me happy," Brown said. "It's a good feeling, especially when we can touch their lives in such a way that goes beyond just giving them a box of clothes or a box of food.

The Singing Bridge, which used to hum when cars drove over it, was replaced by what is now the Old Towne Bridge.

Brown reminds us of the age-old adage: the Giving Season is a great time for people to donate, but the need is year-round.

This is why Idaho Angels provide temporary assistance for items like back to school supplies, Thanksgiving and Christmas. You can find more information on the Idaho Angels website.