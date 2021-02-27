Feel Good Friday: What's your good news?

We went to social media and asked viewers the question we haven't asked in months: What's your good news?

BOISE, Idaho — Before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold here in Idaho, getting out and connecting with Treasure Valley residents was much easier: head downtown, set up equipment, and ask you about your good news.

Unfortunately, due to the spike in cases in November, that was put on hold.

This week, however, we decided to stop letting that be a factor. We went to social media and asked viewers the question we haven't asked in months: What's your good news?

Sandy Latham woke up this morning with the same thought a lot of us have- "At least my feet hit the floor." This is a bit of good news that's thought to beat.

Because it's tough to take the Greenbelt with you, Florence got a portable treadmill set up with the hopes of losing some unwanted weight.

Heide and her Special Olympics community stars snowshoeing team have been practicing for weeks and tomorrow is their competition. Snow or no snow, they will go with the flow.

Emily is celebrating the addition of a new, four-legged furry member to the family. The new pup, named Yeti, is going to be a goat herder.

Kathi and her husband are getting their COVID-19 vaccine this weekend, very well deserved after constantly checking three different websites every day since Feb. 1, 2021. May your arms not be too sore.

Finally, and probably our favorite comes from Kelly, who has had a several-week ordeal with her car door. She tried to pull it open when something broke inside the door. Getting her car door fixed is Kelly's Feel Good Friday moment.