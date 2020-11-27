Boise Warming Shelter serves hundreds on Thanksgiving day

"It doesn't feel like our community has stopped wanting to give," said Jodi Peterson-Stigers, Executive Director of Interfaith Sanctuary.

BOISE, Idaho — The COVID-19 pandemic forced many people to rethink their holiday plans. This Thanksgiving, many were, unfortunately, unable to travel home to be with their families.

Additionally, some did not have a home to go to. To bring holiday joy to those in need, the Warming Shelter in Boise offered prepackaged meals for individuals around the community.



“We prepared basically a thanksgiving meal of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing green beans, and so much pie you can’t believe it and then we packed them all in to-go containers so that there would be no risk of foodservice and now we are kind of socially distancing and serving pie and serving Thanksgiving to go but they are sitting kind of far away,” said Jodi Peterson-Stigers, Executive Director of Interfaith Sanctuary.

The preparation for Thanksgiving this year was more challenging than years past, according to Peterson-Stiger. The shelter did not have volunteers, so staff members stepped up to ensure everyone had a good meal.

"We often don't even have to ask, people are just kind of like, I bet they need this and they make us masks and bring hand sanitizers, we need cribs or like whatever we need," Peterson-Stiger said. "It doesn't feel like our community has stopped wanting to give."

During a holiday where many spend time reflecting on what they are thankful for, Peterson-Stigers hopes maybe people can appreciate the little things this year.

“Seeing what is happening within the homeless population, maybe you can find your gratitude a little easier because you're in a home, you can cook your food, you can Zoom call with your family," she said. "So maybe it just makes you feel a little bit better about the plight and it encourages you to find that gratitude today."

