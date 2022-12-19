Three Boise schools temporarily locked down as police investigate fight

The lockdown was lifted at about 1:20 p.m.

BOISE, Idaho — Two Boise School District schools and a private school went into lockdown Friday afternoon as police investigated a fight reported in a park near Borah High School.

Fairmont Jr. High School, Morley Nelson Elementary and St. Mark's Catholic School were placed on lockdown during the investigation. Those schools are located in the area of Cole Road and Northview Street. Borah is located in the area of Cassia Street and Curtis Road, about 2 1/2 miles south of the other schools.

The Boise Police Department said officers responded to a fight "involving juveniles and possible weapons" on South Aurora Drive, which is just west of the Borah High campus. The fight occurred at a park in the area. Boise Police said for an unknown reason the suspects drove from the Borah area to St. Mark's, located at Northview Avenue and Cole Road.

Police arrested three juveniles who were in a pickup in the parking lot at St. Mark's.

One person was injured, but police said the injuries were not serious and they are not looking for any additional suspects.

The Boise School District announced the lockdowns at Fairmont and Morley Nelson were lifted at about 1:20 p.m. A tweet advised parents of children at those schools to check email later Monday afternoon for more information. Borah High School did not go into lockdown or shelter-in-place during the incident.

