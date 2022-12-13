Police clear Lake Hazel Middle School after bomb threat

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Lake Hazel Middle School has been cleared after a bomb threat forced an evacuation Tuesday afternoon.

BOISE, Idaho — Lake Hazel Middle School has been cleared after a bomb threat forced all students to be evacuated Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Boise and Idaho State Police searched the school with assistance from K9 dogs. Classes at Lake Hazel Middle School are done for the remainder of the day.

Parents can pick middle schoolers up at Lake Hazel Elementary for the next "hour or so," Ada County officials said. The elementary school gets out around 3:30 p.m. MT, so expect increased traffic in the area.

Students who typically ride the bus home from the middle school will be taken home from Lake Hazel Elementary Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is released. Check back for updates.

All students been evacuated from Lake Hazel middle school in reference to a bomb threat. The students are being moved to Lake Hazel Elementary, while ACSO deputies check the middle school — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) December 13, 2022

Watch more Local News: