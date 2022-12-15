Nampa School District custodian receives a Hometown Hero Award

Viola Gutierrez was presented the award from TDS Telecommunications.

NAMPA, Idaho — Viola Gutierrez, a custodian for the Nampa School District, was presented with a Hometown Hero Award from TDS Telecommunications. Gutierrez was given the award, along with a flower bouquet and special plaque, at Sherman Elementary school surrounded by staff, students and her family.

"I have personally worked with Vi for 24 years, the last 10 of which as her manager. I have never known someone with such a kind heart and an absolute dedication to all Nampa School District students and their security and safety at school," said Shane Harrell, Account Project Manager for ABM, the school district's contracted custodial provider.

Gutierrez has worked as a custodian for close to 25 years and a press release stated that she is beloved by staff and students.

"Viola has dedicated her career to helping kids and has made a huge impact on the lives of so many. We are proud and excited to honor her with the TDS Hometown Hero Award today and shine a spotlight that she so richly deserves," said Pamela Hayn, associate manager of field marketing in Nampa.

TDS Telecommunications, a company that provides telephone, internet and television services, has provided Hometown Hero Award's to several other people in the community. The awards honor, "those making a difference in the community, and it especially aims to recognize our unsung heroes." As part of the award, TDS also donated $1000 to the Family and Community Resource Centers.

