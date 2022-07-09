Driggs man killed in head-on collision in Teton County

The collision occurred near milepost 138, after the Acura MDX crossed over the center of State Highway 33 and collided head on with a pickup pulling a camp trailer.

TETON COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — A Driggs man was killed Friday following a head-on collision on State Highway 33 in Teton County, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported.

The 38-year-old driver in an Acura MDX crossed over the center of the roadway while traveling northbound and collided head on with a Ford pickup pulling a camp trailer.

A 33-year-old man from Gainesville, Florida was traveling southbound in the Ford with a passenger, a 43-year-old woman, also from Gainesville.

The collision occurred around 7:21 p.m. Friday near milepost 138.

The Driggs man died at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt.

According to Idaho State Police, the driver of the Ford was taken to a local hospital by air ambulance. Ground ambulance transported the passenger to a hospital.

Both of the occupants of the Ford were wearing their seat belts.

ISP said the collision blocked both the northbound and southbound lanes of State Highway 33 for around four hours.

The Teton County Sheriff's Office and Teton County Fire and Rescue assisted ISP Friday. The collision is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

