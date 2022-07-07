Middleton mayor releases more information around police chief's resignation

Mayor Rule said in a statement that an outside investigation revealed multiple policy violations and leadership failure within the Middleton Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDDLETON, Idaho — Middleton Mayor Steve Rule released a statement regarding incidents leading up to the resignation of the city’s police chief, Alan Takeuchi, Thursday afternoon.

Takeuchi resigned Tuesday night ahead of a city council meeting where council members were set to consider removing him from his job.

In his statement, Rule said that in April of 2022 an officer brought a complaint forward against the police chief and a fellow officer. The mayor and City Administrator assigned a third-party investigator to conduct an independent and impartial investigation.

According to Rule, the assigned investigator presented information to city council during executive sessions in June that revealed evidence of multiple policy violations.

The mayor said the handling of these violations showed leadership failure within the police department, but there was no evidence of criminal misconduct.

Takeuchi was given an opportunity to address and remedy the violations, Rule said, but ultimately the mayor and city council decided it was in the best interest of the city to consider removing Takeuchi from his position.

However, as previously mentioned, Takeuchi resigned July 5 before the matter was taken up, while the officer in question, Greg Langley, resigned June 29.

Rule concluded the statement by wishing Takeuchi and Langley the best. He said the city wants to move forward in a positive direction and they will not provide further information on the matter, citing "confidential personnel matters".

KTVB has reached out to Takeuchi and Langley for comment but we are waiting to hear back on whether they want to provide a statement or more information. Additionally, KTVB has asked for a copy of the chief's letter of resignation, but that request has been denied so far.

According to the Idaho Press, Takeuchi was made interim chief in 2017 after the former chief, Bryan Zimmerman, resigned.

The Middleton Police Department was created in 2014 after years of contracting with the Canyon County Sheriff's Office for law enforcement services.

Watch more Local News: