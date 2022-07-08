Missing Caldwell woman and her daughter found dead

Dawna and Gabrielle Roe were last seen on June 30 before heading out for a camping trip.

BOISE, Idaho — A missing Caldwell mother and her daughter were found deceased in Oregon, according to Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram.

Ingram says, "preliminary information shows it appears to be a murder suicide by gunshot."

In a statement posted to Facebook Friday, police said, "Gabby and Dawna have been located and their family notified."

KTVB has reached out to the Grant County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon State Police for additional information, but has not gotten a response yet.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover funeral costs for the victims.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline at 800-273-8255, text 208-398-4357, or go to the hotline website.

