Bonneville County deputies looking for woman missing since July 5

40-year-old Genevette Garner of Roberts, Idaho was last seen July 5 at her parents residence in Iona.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a 40-year-old woman from Roberts, Idaho in Jefferson County.

Genevette Garner was last seen July 5 at her parents residence in Iona. She left her vehicle at their residence and was communicating with her family until around noon last Tuesday.

Garner has not been seen and her family has been unable to make contact with her since then, according to Bonneville County deputies.

Anyone with information on Garner's whereabouts is asked to call Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200.

