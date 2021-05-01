Deadline to get Star Card, Idaho’s version of Real ID, less than 10 months away

The Idaho Transportation Department has issued over 433,000 Star Cards. The national deadline is October 1, 2021.

BOISE, Idaho — In 2005, Congress passed The Real ID Act to put more security standards on state issued driver’s licenses and ID cards as a result of 9/11.

The Star Card is Idaho’s version of the federally mandated REAL ID, which will be needed to board a commercial flight, enter a federal building, or a military base if you do not have a military ID or passport.

The deadline for Idahoans to get their to get their Star Cards is Oct. 1, 2021.

The first thing you need to do is schedule an appointment at your local DMV through your county sheriff’s office.

When the time for your appointment comes, you need to make sure you have the proper documents.

“You will need to bring one proof of identity, two proofs of residency, and then one document that has your Social Security number on it,” said Jennifer Garrigues, public information officer for the Idaho Transportation Department.

ITD has the Add the Star Tool to help you gather all the proper documents.

“It’s a checklist, it’s so easy to use and you can plan out what exactly you need to bring in person, and then you’re set,” Garrigues said. “You won’t get turned away if you have what you need.”

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is scheduling Star Card appointments online, while Canyon County is taking walk-in appointments.